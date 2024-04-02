Shraddha Kapoor croons Karan Aujla’s ‘Jee Ni Lagda’, asks fans for night drive songs

Mumbai, April 2
Actress Shraddha Kapoor wants to update her playlist for night drives and requested her fans to share songs with her on social media.
Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she was seen crooning to the Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla’s ‘Jee Ni Lagda’, while she is seen on a drive and sitting in the passenger’s seat.
The actress wrote, ‘Night drive ke liye... Aur aise gaane batao (For night drives… tell me more songs like this).’
She did not reveal who she was on a drive with.
On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’.
