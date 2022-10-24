Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Jr NTR and many others... here are Diwali wishes from your favourite stars

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 24

Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about vibrancy and celebration. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. Bollywood celebrities are no exception. While their glitzy Diwali parties start making it to headlines a week before, on this day of festivity, they share special wishes for their fans and followings on social media. From beautiful words to glamorous photos and videos, this is how your favourite celebrities have extended Diwali wishes.

Sara Ali Khan shared a string of pictures from a Diwali bash. Along with her BFFs Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, there are photos of Karan Johar and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of herself along with a caption. She wrote, Happy Diwali," with diya and diamond emoji.

“The Family Man' actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter handle and dropped a sweet Diwali wish. He wrote, "May this auspicious day takes away all your sorrows and fills your life with happines. Wishing everyone a blessed, prosperous & very Happy Diwali."

May this auspicious day takes away all your sorrows and fills your life with happines. Wishing everyone a blessed, prosperous & very Happy Diwali.#HappyDiwali #Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/tagU6cJs6s — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 24, 2022

Madhuri Dixit also a video from her Diwali celebrations along with a caption, "With this festival of lights, may you find true joy, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali."

Shraddha Kapoor shared a couple of photos celebrating the flavour of Diwali in orange lehenga. She even dropped a photo with her family. looked stunning in an orange lehenga and sleek ponytail look on Diwali and wrote, "Diwali saal mein 3 baar kyun nahi ho sakti??? Happy Diwali!!!"

R Madhavan took to Twitter to wish his fans. Along with a picture of Lord Ram, Laxman, Sita and hanuman. He wrote, "Wish each and every one of you a very HAPPY AND WONDERFUL DIWALI and a magnificent Festival season ahead. May God bless all of you with his love, best of his blessing and peace and prosperity."

Wish each and every one of you a very HAPPY AND WONDERFUL DIWALI and a magnificent Festival season ahead. May God bless all of you with his love, best of his blessing and peace and prosperity. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uT9VjsqScW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 24, 2022

Priyanka Chopra took to her Insta Stories to wish everyone on Diwali. The Global icon wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone! Wishing peace, light and love in abundance for all."

'RRR' actor Jr NTR wished fans Happy Diwali. He wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 24, 2022

Alia Bhatt also shared a Diwali post of 'throwback her'.

