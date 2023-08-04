Shraddha Kapoor walks the ramp in lehenga designed by Rahul Mishra

ANI

Actress Shraddha Kapoor made a magical appearance in ace designer Rahul Mishra’s ensemble on the last day of India Couture Week 2023 on Wednesday.

The Stree star walked the ramp in a shimmery silver lehenga. Her stunning outfit was teamed with a cute blouse and a cape. She definitely set bridal goals with her outfit, which was a part of Rahul Mishra’s collection We, The People.

With the collection, Mishra paid a tribute to all the karigars out there. Shraddha shared, “For me to be wearing this piece makes it so much more special because this is a testament to that craft that has existed... So, I would say that I’m feeling most fashionable right now because I am a representation of the artisans. And for me to be that is a very proud moment.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shraddha will be seen in Stree 2, which will also star RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. The film recently went on the floors.