Shraddha Walkar had confided in Imran Nazir, 'her boyfriend was a drug addict'

Two years ago when Imran had met Shraddha, he got to know she was being tortured by her boyfriend Aftab

Shraddha Walkar had confided in Imran Nazir, 'her boyfriend was a drug addict'

Mumbai, November 22

Television actor Imran Nazir Khan opened up about the late Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla. Shraddha had confided in him two years ago, revealing that her boyfriend was a drug addict and had been taking drugs for roughly two to three years.

Proceeding ahead with the details, Khan revealed that he was not aware of what was happening in Mumbai as he was in his hometown in Kashmir. The news of Shraddha Walkar's death came as shock to him.

Khan said, "Shraddha was known to me. I met her in 2021 during a cleanliness drive. Digging into her life, I got to know that she was depressed and was being tortured by her boyfriend Aftab. According to Shraddha, her boyfriend was a drug addict and was doing drugs for nearly 2-3 years. And she really wanted him to leave drugs and proceed with a better life."

Aaftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together in a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi Police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police's interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching on shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed off stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days.

Imran Nazir Khan has appeared in a number of television programs, including Madam Sir (Sab TV), Mariam Khan Reporting Live (Star Plus), Hamari Bahu Silk (Zee TV), and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga (Sab TV). He has performed several supporting roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies.

