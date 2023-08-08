Shrenu Parikh completes a decade in the industry

Zee TV’s Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary), who have gone through many ups and downs in life together.
Shrenu recently completed more than a decade in the television industry.
Shrenu says, “Not everyone knows, but I started my career with a modelling assignment, for which I got only Rs 700. Since I was five years old, I have always wanted to become an actor. I would enact scenes from many shows and mimic the actors, thinking of myself as an actor. No one actually knew me back then, but through a lot of hard work and dedication, I feel I have made a comfortable space for myself in the television industry. However, I am not taking it for granted, and even after a decade in the industry, I will continue to entertain viewers by experimenting with my characters. I remember that in the initial days, I used to travel from Vadodara to Mumbai, give six-eight auditions and return to my hometown the same day. My parents also used to travel with me every time.”
