Shrenu Parikh is reliving her school days with her six-year-old co-actor

Zee TV’s show Maitree focuses on the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary), who have been inseparable since their childhood. After a six-year leap, the dynamics of the relationships have changed drastically.

Shrenu has found a way to have fun in-between the shots. Gantavya Sharma (Nandish), the six-year-old member of the cast, usually spends time studying when not shooting. And Shrenu helps him with his studies. The duo has formed a deep bond.

Shrenu says, “Gantavya is the youngest member and since the day he joined our team, we have become good friends. He is a very hardworking kid and pulls off every scene effortlessly. What I love the most about him is that he always tries to learn something new every day, and with him, we get to learn a lot. We ensure that his schooling is not hampered because of the shoot, and it is fun to relive the old school days with him. He reminds us to keep the child within us alive.”