Shrenu Parikh roped in for titular role in upcoming show Maitree

Having narrated several tales that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV has now joined hands with Sunshine Productions, after more than a decade, to present viewers with a new show – Maitree. Set in the backdrop of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini. The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what will they do when either of them gets married. But life has its own plans, and the two turn against each other. Actress Shrenu Parikh has been finalised to essay the titular role of Maitree.
Shrenu says, “Maitree is a simple and sensible girl who likes to celebrate every small moment of her life. Ambitious by nature, Maitree and I are very similar. Her journey is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. The show revolves around two best friends and their journey in life, which has brought them to a point that they had never imagined in their wildest of dreams.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...