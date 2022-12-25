Shrenu Parikh roped in for titular role in upcoming show Maitree

Having narrated several tales that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV has now joined hands with Sunshine Productions, after more than a decade, to present viewers with a new show – Maitree. Set in the backdrop of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini. The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what will they do when either of them gets married. But life has its own plans, and the two turn against each other. Actress Shrenu Parikh has been finalised to essay the titular role of Maitree.

Shrenu says, “Maitree is a simple and sensible girl who likes to celebrate every small moment of her life. Ambitious by nature, Maitree and I are very similar. Her journey is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. The show revolves around two best friends and their journey in life, which has brought them to a point that they had never imagined in their wildest of dreams.”