Shreya Dhanwanthary talks about her short film Gray

Since its release on Amazon miniTV, Shreya Dhanwanthary-starrer short film Gray has been receiving a great response from audiences.

Gray is a powerful story, which has sparked conversations around the importance of consent. The story revolves around a young girl, Naina (Shreya Dhanwanthary), who goes through an uncomfortable experience of battling between consent and friendship. She seeks therapy and eventually reaches a level of clarity that frees her from all her inhibitions and self-doubt.

Speaking on the short film Shreya says, “There is something about the story that has made us learn something new. Through this film we hope to spark a conversation, a debate and talk about what consent means. Examining the situations that people probably may have been in and the idea that we can push the needle in some way was something important.”

Directed by Sakshi Gurnani, the short film also features Dia Mirza.