 Shreyas Talpade: Managing work and family is a tightrope walk for an actor : The Tribune India

Shreyas Talpade: Managing work and family is a tightrope walk for an actor

Shreyas Talpade's Kaun Pravin Taimbe gets nominated for Filmfare Awards

Shreyas Talpade: Managing work and family is a tightrope walk for an actor

Shreyas and Deepti Talpade. Instagram/shreyastalpade27



New Delhi, December 11

Shreyas Talpade, a renowned name in the entertainment industry, recently garnering a lot of appreciation for his work in 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', and now the film has been nominated for Filmfare Awards.

In a conversation with IANS about his career and reaching out to people, he said: "Every artist dreams of reaching out to maximum people worldwide and to have people start recognising you."

"It is definitely a dream come true and the kind of love I have been receiving for my work from all over the world is truly a blessing for me. In fact, I love it when people come up to me even when I'm out somewhere to appreciate me."

Sharing how difficult it is for an actor to balance work and family life, he said: "Managing family and work is always a tightrope walk for any artist or professional. But you have to make time for both work and family." "I'm very grateful to my wife and my family for giving me my space and understanding. I think what is more important is to spend quality time with your family as opposed to just hours and hours with no meaningful connection."

He also shared the news on social media. Check it out:

Shreyas has showcased his range as a performer with every character he portrays. Talking about the same he asserts: "There is some part of you in every character but it also depends on the character because each one is unique and different. It requires research and homework to portray any character.

"Your experience also comes in handy along with the tips from your director and everyone else while getting in the skin of any character. But still, a heavy chunk of you goes into bringing that character to life. Sometimes you also learn from them and I feel it's a beautiful give and take."

The 'Iqbal' actor added: "I don't think I can choose between all my films and pick out just one because all were my favourite. It's like choosing between your kids, you just can't, you love them all." "But yes, I had a great time in my last film 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' and the ongoing ones like 'Single Salmaa', 'Kartam Bhuktam'. I love being a part of these because they are giving me something new, they are challenging my skill set as an actor." IANS

#Shreyal Talpade

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

2
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

3
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

4
Himachal

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

5
Himachal

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

6
Comment

A year without Toni

7
Chandigarh

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

8
Himachal

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

9
FIFA 2022

Morocco beats Portugal to become first ever African country to reach semis

10
Himachal

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meeting: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

‘I also urge Centre to implement such beneficial schemes thr...

Himachal Pradesh CM oath-taking LIVE updates: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath shortly; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka reach Shimla

Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend ceremony

Mukesh Agnihotri was administered the oath as the deputy chi...

Russia welcomes India’s decision not to joint oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

Russia welcomes India’s decision not to join oil price cap; proposes tie-ups to build large-capacity vessels

In 2021, bilateral trade between Russia and India increased ...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding;...

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab’s Bathinda

Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab's Bathinda

The deceased identified as Madhu Goyal and her son as Vikas ...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at his other gunman at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

‘Sulli Deals’ case: Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies