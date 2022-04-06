Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in his next

Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Lele will be seen in EORTV’s latest offering titled The Last Flight, releasing on April 9.

This bi-lingual (Hindi & Marathi) web series is an anthology of stories dealing with the aspects of line-of-duty, the glorious victory and struggles at the battle field. They also narrate their heart- warming, emotional, sensitive side of these heroes. These heroic stories are narrated by the legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shreyas plays the role of Major Atul Garje, who sacrificed his life to save thousands of innocent lives, while he was on his last flight with his co-pilot Capt Bhanu Pratap.

Shreyas says, “I am honoured to be playing Major Atul Garje in The Last Flight. The series is based/inspired from his life. It’s an inspiring true story and is a reminder of their love, sacrifice and their heroic struggles which I believe are timeless. I had a great time working on sets with Deepak ji and the cast and crew.”