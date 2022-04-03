Shriya Pilgaonkar turns into a detective for ‘Murder In Agonda’

Shriya Pilgaonkar has given us some impactful performances as she has gone from strength- to-strength after the resounding success of Mirzapur, The Gone Game, Crackdown and Beecham House. While the actress is set to have a good year with six releases, the excitement for her upcoming series Murder In Agonda has skyrocketed after its teaser was dropped.

The show, directed by Vikram Rai, is shot in South Goa and will witness Shriya in the role of Sarla, a forensic expert, who unofficially lends her expertise to a case after being coaxed by her brother. She says, “I love murder mysteries. Growing up, I was obsessed with reading Enid Blyton, Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes and Feluda’s stories by Satyajit Ray. I would try to solve the mystery even before it was revealed in the book. In my head, I make a good detective. Murder In Agonda is my first mini-series and I’ve had a really fun experience, putting on my detective’s hat and shooting for it in Goa.” The series is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on April 8.