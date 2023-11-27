Shruti all for hard-edged heavy metal

IANS

Shruti Haasan can’t get enough of heavy metal, as the actress-singer was head-banging to Djent and raising the devil horns, a style of progressive metal which employs down-tuned eight-string guitars. Previously, she had shown her love of hard-edged heavy metal music while working out, lsistening to bands such as Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Anthrax. Listening to what sounds like Tesseract, an English progressive metal band, Shruti was in awe of the skill and rhythmic changes as well as the massive chugging of the guitars, before they proceeded to hit their incredibly complex solos.