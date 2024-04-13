Shruti Anand talks about her role in Mehndi Wala Ghar

Actress Shruti Anand is happy to essay her role in family drama Mehndi Wala Ghar. Shedding light on the ongoing track, Shruti says, “Mauli currently stands at a crossroad, torn between love and duty. Discovering Manas’plan to stake a claim to the Agrawal family’s wealth leaves her in a dilemma. However, her love for Manoj papa and her promise to Janaki maa to shield Mehndi Wala Ghar from more chaos fuels her determination to keep this family together, even if it means sacrificing her own happiness; I believe that’s what you call pure love. I’m excited for viewers to see if Mauli will marry Manas or whether she will successfully reveal Manas’s true intentions.”
When asked about her off-screen camaraderie with her co-star Ayaz Ahmed, Shruti shared, “Despite our on-screen conflicts, off the screen we share a warm and friendly relationship. We are friends who support and encourage each other. Ayaz is not just a talented actor, but also an amazing human being. I can turn to him for advice and guidance, and he’s become a friend I can rely upon.”
