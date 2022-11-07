Shruti Haasan pulls out adorable childhood picture to wish her 'bapuji' Kamal Haasan on his birthday

ANI

Mumbai, November 7

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan turned a year older today and his daughter Shruti Haasan dropped a sweet birthday wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor shared a childhood picture of the birthday boy along with a caption.

She wrote, "Happy birthday bapuji."

A screenshot of Shruti Haasan's Instagram Stories.

Ahead of his birthday on Sunday, Kamal Haasan took to social media to announce the news.

The movie 'KH 234' will be out in theatres in 2024. It is being produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under their respective banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

A R Rehman will be composing the music for the film. Interestingly, this is the first time that the power trio is collaborating on a project. A.R. Rahman keeps working with Mani Ratnam, however, the music maestro hasn't done a project with Kamal Haasan in a very long time.

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan last worked 35 years ago in 'Nayakan'. The film was released in 1987.

Kamal made his entry in acting as a child artist with 'Kalathur Kannamma' in 1960. The actor has done over 200 films including 'Vishwaroopam', 'Dasavatharam', 'Hey Ram', Chachi 420 and many others.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the blockbuster movie 'Vikram' which did a worldwide business of over Rs 400 crore.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' featured Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

He also resumed shooting his upcoming film 'Indian 2' in August this year.The film's shoot came to standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

Meanwhile, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline.

#kamal haasan #shruti haasan