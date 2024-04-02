Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Chennai Story

IANS

Shruti Haasan, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released song Inimel with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, has started shooting for her next project. Her next project is an international film, titled Chennai Story. It will be helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Philip John.

On Monday, Shruti took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the sets of the film and the mahurat shot. The actress also shared a video of herself enroute to the set in her car. Shruti shared the video with the caption: “New day. New movie. New energy. Thankful.” Chennai Story marks Shruti’s third international outing after Treadstone and The Eye.

The movie, adapted from Timeri N. Murari’s bestseller The Arrangements of Love, is set against the backdrop of Chennai. It is a coming-of-age romantic and Shruti plays the pivotal role of Anu, a spunky private detective.