Shruti Haasan’s She Is A Hero focuses on struggles and triumphs of women

After the success of her first single Edge, actress-singer Shruti Haasan has released her next track, She Is A Hero.

Penned, composed and sung by Shruti, the track also features popular rapper MC Altaf. Sharing details about the single, a source close to Shruti says, “She Is A Hero brings together varied artistes and a mix of genres to shine a light on the struggles and triumphs of women. A true musical collaboration, it brings together MC Altaf’s unique flavour of music which complements Shruti’s singer songwriter energy beautifully.”—TMS