Shubhangi Atre inspired by Madhuri Dixit to learn dancing

Shubhangi Atre, who is a trained classical dancer, shared how Madhuri Dixit played a huge role in inspiring her to learn how to dance, adding that dancing comfortably is incredibly therapeutic for her.

Shubhangi aka Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also takes up the role of a choreographer in the sitcom. It’s truly impressive that her choreographic talent is as precise as her comedic timing on the show.

The actress explains that creating her dance routines brings her comfort and allows her artistic expression to shine, which is a freeing way for her to communicate her feelings as an artist.

Speaking of her choreography skills, the actor shared, “Dancing brings me immense joy and a deep sense of satisfaction. Whenever I get a chance to perform, I dive in wholeheartedly. Thankfully, my role as Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain consistently provides me opportunities to showcase my dancing skills with various tracks, and I choreograph my routines on set.”

“I enjoy the process and can nail the perfect rhythm in 30 to 45 minutes. Dancing comfortably is incredibly therapeutic for me and brings out my best. As a trained classical Kathak dancer, I have crafted dance sequences for every episode. Whether it’s classical pieces, Bollywood routines, or culturally rich performances like Garba or Lavni, I have embraced a wide range of dance styles on the show,” she continues.