Shubhangi Atre separates from husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain-fame Shubhangi Atre married Piyush Poorey in 2003. But now they have decided to part ways.

Confirming the news, Shubhangi says, “It’s been almost a year since we have not been living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers.”

She continues, “It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and we all want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair.”

Talking about her daughter Ashi, Atre says she deserves love from both her mother and father. “Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love,” she adds.