Shweta Bachchan, Navya wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birth anniversary

Mumbai, October 11
As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday, his daughter Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Big B.
She captioned the post as, "Happy 81st Papa Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill."
In the picture, Shweta is seen giving a tight hug to her father. While Amitabh is seen in the image clad in a printed jacket paired with black trousers, Shweta wore a black dress.
Amitabh's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, too, took to her Instagram stories to wish him. She shared a group photograph of Amitabh, herself, Amitabh's granddaughter Aaradhya, Jaya and Navya's brother Agastya.
Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nana.”
She also shared a selfie of herself with Amitabh in other stories.
