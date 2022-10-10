Shweta Tiwari shares a lovely wish on her daughter’s birthday

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari turned a year older on Saturday, October 8. Shweta shares a close bond of friendship with her daughter and they often share beautiful pictures of each other on social media. On Palak’s birthday, the proud mother took to Instagram and posted a special wish for her jigar ka tukda.
Shweta penned a beautiful birthday wish for her millennial daughter. Sharing a picture with Palak, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my ethereal girl, my pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my life, my daughter @palaktiwarii.”
Several industry friends as well as fans commented on Shweta’s post and wished Palak on her big day.
