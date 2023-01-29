Shyam Kishore made international debut with web series, Slave Market

Actor Shyam Kishore has just debuted in an international series Slave Market. The series is a period saga set in the early 20th century where slavery was a much-used and organised practice in different parts of the world. There are five different storylines namely the British line, Arab line, African line, and Indian line and all of these are woven into the common thread of slavery. The most sought-after director in the Middle East, Lassad Queslati, has directed it. It got launched on January 13. He played Rahool— the chief of the crew on the slave ship. He smuggles slaves in exchange for a hefty amount of gold.

Shyam shares, “When I got a call for this series Slave Market, I was not sure whether I should do it or not. As the casting team was not fully aware of the part and series until I reached to shoot in Cairo. I was thrilled to know that I will be playing the villain in the Indian line. I was excited as so far only a few actors have been able to work in major roles abroad. And landing the role of a villain was such an overwhelming experience. My character is very complex in the series as it is the bridge between the slaves and the British & Arab. When I had a word with the director Lassad Queslati, he had some idea about the character and I suggested a few character traits and gestures which he liked. I also played with my voice a little to suit the character.” Shyam will soon be seen in Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video and The Good Wife on Disney Hotstar.