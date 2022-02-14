Sid Makkar joins Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii

Viewers of Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii have witnessed Dr Deepika (portrayed by Additi Gupta) overcome challenges at every step of her life in order to break through the age old patriarchal beliefs and make a mark in a male-dominated profession with her skill-set. Taking the drama quotient a notch higher in the upcoming track will be Nikhil Sardesai, who will play an integral role in Dr Deepika’s life. Portraying the character of Nikhil is the talented actor Sid Makkar, who has made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Talking about the same, Sid says, “When I was first approached for this role, I was apprehensive but when I understood the character, I jumped at the opportunity. Nikhil is just like me; as we share the same beliefs. He is a feminist and so am I, he is kind and helps people, is a good listener and watches over his friends.”