Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday promote Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The dynamic trio from Netflix’s next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan—Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav—landed in Delhi and made a grand entry at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. It was a rendezvous for over 2,000 fans, filled with laughter and joy.

Siddhant, Ananya, and Adarsh engaged with their eager fans about their upcoming Netflix film. From talking about their roles to sharing anecdotes from behind the scenes and grooving to the fresh album of the film, the energy was infectious.

Releasing on Netflix today, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by the debutante Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, along with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

