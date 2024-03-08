 Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, who launch Tere Sang from Yodha in Chandigarh, say there is a warrior in each one of us : The Tribune India

  Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, who launch Tere Sang from Yodha in Chandigarh, say there is a warrior in each one of us

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, who launch Tere Sang from Yodha in Chandigarh, say there is a warrior in each one of us

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, who launch Tere Sang from Yodha in Chandigarh, say there is a warrior in each one of us


Gurnaz Kaur

There’s something special about Chandigarh, a lot of us would agree, and actors Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna reached the city to express their love for it as they launched a romantic track from their upcoming film Yodha.

For Sidharth, Chandigarh is one of the most romantic places in India. “It’s not just a beautiful city, it’s the setting of some of my favourite memories, especially during the shooting of Shershaah. People’s love for their city reflects in the way they maintain cleanliness and take care of the surroundings. It’s truly impressive, and I always look forward to coming back here.”

But there’s one thing he missed that Raashi highlights as she sings praise for Chandigarh. “I had the chance to stay here during the shoot of a Telugu film, and I completely agree with Sidharth. But he missed the fact that food here is delicious, especially at the dhabas, I can’t forget the lassi.”

As they launch Tere Sang, Sidharth opens up about his experience of shooting Yodha. Calling it a concept-action film, there were unique challenges that the actor faced while working on it. He says, “Yodha is not just another action film; it’s a concept action film. The plot revolves around a yodha stuck mid-air, facing numerous challenges like saving 200 lives, uncovering the hostage-taker, and dealing with various complications. The film demanded physically challenging action sequences, and we even created the largest plane set

ever for a Hindi film to capture the intensity.”

This maybe Sidharth’s second action film with Dharma Production, but he has a long association with Karan Johar. The relationship these two share, he says, is special. It has shaped his journey in the film industry, he admits with gratitude. “I am in this industry because of him. Our relationship goes beyond just being a filmmaker and actor. I started as an assistant director, and Karan noticed my passion and dedication during those early years. That was before I got any film, so our equation is very different. It’s a special bond, akin to one between a sportsman and their first coach.”

While looking back, Raashi may have been launched in a Hindi film, she moved on to establish herself as a Telugu star. It was in Farzi that she experienced a shift in how people perceive her as a Hindi actor. “Farzi was a turning point for me. The love and respect I received from the audience, especially in North India, were overwhelming. It opened doors and showcased my versatility as an actor. With Yodha, I’m excited to bring a strong and multi-layered character to the audience. I believe it has the potential to create a similar impact, and I can’t wait for their response.”

Yodha has a universal theme, the actors say. There is a fighter, a warrior in each one of us. Taking a leaf from his own life, he believes it resonates with everyone’s personal journey. “Since childhood, I’ve seen so many yodhas in my life. My father was in the Merchant Navy; he would live away to run the house, so my mother brought up two sons single-handedly for 16 years. She is a yodha for me. Everyone has their battles to fight. When I came to Mumbai to pursue acting, I faced various challenges, much like any actor trying to make it in the industry. The film reflects on these struggles, and I believe everyone can relate to being a yodha in their own life.”

As the title makes them peep into their personal lives, Raashi, who once aspired to become an IAS officer, says it was destiny that chose the career path for her. She grew from a shy girl with stage fright to a confident actor. “I was a quiet, front-bencher while growing up. I ran from my first audition because I couldn’t face so many people, I didn’t ever think I’ll be an actor. For my first film Madras Café, I auditioned solo. With time I became confident as an actor. I am so grateful today for how things have turned out because I wouldn’t want to be anything else. And I did realise my dream of becoming an IAS through Yodha,” she beams.

