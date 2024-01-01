Sidharth Malhotra bid adieu to 2023 with a short video full of love and action

Mumbai, January 1
Bidding goodbye to the year 2023, actor Sidharth Malhotra wrapped his year in a short video that is full of love and action.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sidharth treated fans to the video filled with his 2023 journey.
It includes moments from 'Mission Majnu' sets, his wedding, and a glimpse of the Koffee With Karan show.
He also shared pictures of his first Holi, and Karvachauth with wife Kiara Advani.
The video ended with a clip from his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the video was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "7th feb, best day of the year." Another user commented, "Happy ending sidkiara 2023." "7th Feb came and we all were out of minddd," another user's comment read.
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...