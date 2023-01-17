Sidharth Malhotra had best on set birthday with Rohit Shetty and Indian Police Force team

ANI
Hyderabad, January 17
Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming action series 'Indian Police Force', on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a video which he captioned, "Had the best on set B'day with this amazing team of IPF, big love back at you guys."
In the video, the 'Ittefaq' actor could be seen blowing the candles and cutting the cake with director Rohit Shetty and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra by his side.
In another video, Sidharth could be seen with Rohit on the series sets which he captioned, "Thank u to the warmest team of IPF @itsrohitshetty sir for this sugar rush."
The 'Shershaah' actor rang into his 38th birthday on Monday, several Bollywood celebs including his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani poured in heartfelt wishes for the actor.
Talking about 'Indian Police Force', the upcoming action series will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles.
The 'Golmaal Returns' director, recently sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the 'Indian Police Force' at the Ramoji Film City, on the city's outskirts.
He was later discharged from the hospital.
The official streaming date of 'Indian Police Force' is still awaited.
Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.
He also has producer Karan Johar's action film 'Yodha' in his kitty alongside Disha Patani in his kitty.
