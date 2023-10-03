Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar say 'we are all set to land in cinemas' with 'Yodha' on December 8

Mumbai, October 3
Actor Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film ‘Yodha' will now be releasing on December 8, a week early before its scheduled release on December 15.
Sidharth took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a post by filmmaker Karan Johar and wrote: “We are set to land! #Yodha in cinemas on 8th December, 2023.
Karan took to Instagram and shared the news. He wrote: “We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023!!!!!!”
The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is being helmed by debutant director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films.
Other details about the film are under wraps.
