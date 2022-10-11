Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make heads turn as they attend Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash

ANI

Mumbai, October 11

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together at producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash here on Monday night.

The duo looked super stylish. Kiara wore a golden skirt with a white crop top. Sidharth opted to wear a denim shirt with grey pants and white shoes.

They were all smiles while posing for shutterbugs.

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating ever since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’. However, neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed their relationship.

During one of the episodes of 'Koffee with Karan 7', Kiara confessed that Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her.

She also revealed that it was not on the sets of their film 'Shershaah' that they met for the first time but at the wrap-up party of her Netflix project 'Lust Stories'.

