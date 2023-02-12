Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai reception: Check out first photos of venue

ANI
Mumbai, February 12
Preparations for Sidharth Malhotra and KKiara Advani's star-studded Mumbai reception are going on in full swing.
Although the party is going to take a while to start, we have some photos from the venue. Check them out:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer. Still, they have made sure to invite the film fraternity members to their reception in Mumbai tonight.
The couple hosted their first reception for the groom's family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.
It's going to be a grand affair, as many Bollywood stars and industrialists are expected to attend the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others are likely to mark their presence at the function.
Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.
