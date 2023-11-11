 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reach Delhi to celebrate first Diwali post wedding with family : The Tribune India

Fans are eagerly excited to see Kiara celebrating Diwali at her 'sasural' in Delhi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at the Mumbai airport. ANI



New Delhi, November 11

This will be the first Diwali after marriage for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and the couple has arrived in Delhi to celebrate the festival with their family.

Kiara along with Sidharth and her parents was spotted exiting Delhi airport earlier on Saturday. They were also clicked by Mumbai-based paps before their boarded flight.

They all were all smiles as they were clicked by paps today. Kiara looked elegant in a pink pastel suit. On the other hand, her hubby Sidharth exuded cool vibes in a check shirt that he paired with a white T-shirt and blue cargo pants.

Fans are eagerly excited to see Kiara celebrating Diwali at her "sasural" in Delhi.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they are "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great." Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara, on the other hand, recently walked the ramp in a black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi. Kiara turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present there.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. 

