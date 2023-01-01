Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ring in 2023 in Dubai, here are adorable pics

ANI

Mumbai, January 1

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their new year along with producer Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a picture which he captioned, "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year."

In the picture, rumoured couple Sidharth and Kiara could be seen striking a pose along with Manish and KJo in front of a huge Christmas tree.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor looked handsome in all-black attire, whereas Kiara opted for a beautiful green one-piece dress.

Check it out:

Soon after the designer shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"#Sidkiara are best couple of bollywood industry," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Most loved couple sidkiara most good looking n made fr each other." "#sidkiara are looking so cute and adorable," a fan wrote.

Manish also shared a selfie on his stories in which Sidharth and Kiara could be seen posing with the celebrity designer and actor Rani Mukerji.

The 'Shershaah' couple celebrated their new year in Dubai and soon after the pictures were dropped on Instagram it went viral.

Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in a relationship for a very long time, and the duo is frequently spotted by the paps during their outings.

Both the actors shared the screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', which was released in August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and was declared a blockbuster hit.

