Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted partying together ahead of New Year, pics inside

ANI

Mumbai, December 30

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Thursday jetted off to their holiday destination to celebrate the New Year together.

The 'Shershaah' couple was seen partying along with Bollywood producer Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra actor Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Apparently, the rumoured couple were in Dubai.

In the early hours of Friday, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "Quite a starry night".

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shared another selfie on her stories in which Kiara can be seen posing for a selfie with Manish Malhotra and Neetu Kapoor.

Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in a relationship for a very long time, and the duo is frequently spotted by the paps during their outings.

Both the actors shared the screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', which was released in August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and was declared a blockbuster hit.

