Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for dinner date in Bandra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7

Mumbai, August 27

Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stepped out for a dinner date in Bandra on Saturday.

The couple was photographed in front of a Bandra eatery. Sidharth looked dapper in a navy blue T-shirt and jeans while Kiara opted for a short white dress for the outing.

The pair were seen posing for photographers while holding hands. Sidharth escorted Kiara to the vehicle before getting in and waving at the photographers.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah'. Recently,  Sidharth and Kiara starrer film 'Shershaah' won the Special Jury Award.

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 

