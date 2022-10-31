Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani to tie the knot in December?

Rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship have been doing the rounds. Now, the buzz is that the two are set to tie the knot this December. A source says, “Sidharth and Kiara have locked a date this December for their nuptials. Though neither side is open to talking about the wedding, both have stated prepping for it. As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things, but it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai.”—TMS