 Sidharth Malhotra recounts challenges playing a tailor and spy in Mission Majnu : The Tribune India

Sidharth Malhotra recounts challenges playing a tailor and spy in Mission Majnu

The actor says he had a 'wholesome experience' playing a spy in the '70s

Sidharth Malhotra recounts challenges playing a tailor and spy in Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in a poster of Mission Majnu. Instagram/sidmalhotra



New Delhi, January 22

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra got candid about his latest film 'Mission Majnu', preparing to play a spy for the first time, and what made him accept the project. He also revealed the most challenging part to act in the movie.

Sidharth shared: "True stories have always piqued my interest, and 'Mission Majnu', an espionage thriller drama, was something I couldn't pass up. Yes, I have been a part of action-packed dramas in the past, but this is my first assignment as a spy for the country. It is an excellent combination of real-life events and a compelling and thrilling story."

The movie is all about a secret operation in India that took place before and during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, and how it influenced the political systems of both nations.

The 'Student of the Year' actor added more about playing a RAW agent in the film and how he prepared for this role: "Preparing for 'Mission Majnu' involved many facets. Every role was on a different level, be it that of a tailor, plumber, or spy agent. It was challenging because we knew nothing about RAW agents, and everything about secret services and intelligence was confidential. I got the opportunity to play many shades, which I thoroughly enjoyed. As the film is set in the 1970s, I also attended a week-long workshop where I learned how to use an old-fashioned sewing machine."

Sidharth started his career on the small screen and his first break was in 2009 with the historical drama 'Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan'. After playing a small role in it, his major success was getting an opportunity to play a lead role in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'. Later, he worked in 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Ek Villain', 'Baar Baar Dekho', and he did several action films including 'Shershaah', and is all set for 'Yodha' and his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

The actor further spoke about the challenges he faced while playing a RAW agent in his current project: "The role promises a challenge, a dual life in a single film where I portray Aman and Tariq. Much effort went into the character's look, especially to make it convincing as a tailor. We also prepared for the different dialects and languages of Rawalpindi in the seventies." "Every character demands that you have a distinct personality. However, technology does help and plays a different role now. I hope my portrayal after this thorough research does justice to the agents and how they live and operate. It was a wholesome experience, which I've particularly enjoyed in a decade-long career," shared the 38-year-old actor.

The actor went on to recount the most challenging part of the film and revealed: "I am a fan of action films, which I enjoy doing. One of the most challenging sequences was the train sequence we shot in Lucknow. I can also be seen pulling off an action sequence coupled with a chase sequence, which turned out well."

IANS

#sidharth malhotra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

Will get married when right girl comes along, bar set ‘very high’ because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi

Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi

In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop