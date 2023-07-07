Sidharth Malhotra remembers Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

ANI

Mumbai, July 7

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who portrayed the character of Captain Vikram Batra in the film 'Shershaah' on Friday paid tribute to the late Param Veer Chakra awardee on his death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram story, Sidharth re-shared the Indian Army post and captioned it, "Big love and Respect."

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Apart from Sidharth, the film features Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film which was earlier slated to release on September 15, now will hit the theatres on December 15 this year.

Makers of the upcoming action thriller once again decided to postpone the official release date of the film.

This is the third time the release date of 'Yodha' has been pushed forward.

He will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

#sidharth malhotra