Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty head to Jaipur for 'Indian Police Force' shoot

ANI

Mumbai, August 10

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Sidharth Malhotra are now all set to start the Jaipur schedule of their web series 'Indian Police Force'.

The duo was spotted at the private terminal of Mumbai airport earlier today. They even posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport.

'Indian Police Force' also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The show will be out on Prime Video.

The cast has already wrapped up the major portion of the show in January 2023.

Sidharth had shared this video from the set of Indian Police Force.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sharing his experience working on the action-packed drama, Sidharth took to Instagram and wrote, "What a pleasure it was to work with @itsrohitshetty sir! Can't wait for you guys to witness an action-packed series like none before. He has an incredibly hard working, honest and a warm team. Can say it was one of my best experiences being on the sets of #IndianPoliceForce. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for this wonderful journey. Really excited to bring you guys INDIAN POLICE FORCE soon."

The official streaming date of the Indian Police Force is still awaited. Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani.

'Yodha' will hit the theatres in December 2023.

#Mumbai #Vivek Oberoi