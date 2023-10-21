 Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' to be out in January 2024 : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' to be out in January 2024

Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' to be out in January 2024

The show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles

Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' to be out in January 2024

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from the show. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 21

Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force' has got a release date.

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and informed that the web series will be out on January 19, 2024 on Prime Video.

"You gave us love and made us what we are today with SINGHAM, SINGHAM RETURNS, SIMMBA and SOORYAVANSHI and I know, you will give us the same kind of love when you come to the theatres for SINGHAM AGAIN ...BUT BEFORE THAT... We are bringing you our DIGITAL COP UNIVERSE! INDIAN POLICE FORCE Meet my new officers...19th January 2024 onwards...," he wrote.

Check it out:

The show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash will pay homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers.

Excited about the show, Rohit Shetty said, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide." Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, also expressed excitement about the show.

""We are very proud and elated to present our ambitious series, Indian Police Force, that salutes the selfless service and relentless dedication of the Indian Police Officers. The show is a maze of intricate twists and turns, with a relentless cat-and-mouse chase. The action sequences are nothing short of a breathtaking visual treat and its well-developed characters add to the intrigue and tension to the plot. It was exciting to collaborate with Rohit Shetty who is a master of this genre." said Aparna Purohit.

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force'.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Vivek Oberoi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

2
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

3
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

4
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

5
Chandigarh

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

6
India

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

7
India

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

8
Punjab

Punjab Assembly meet: Heated exchange between CM Bhagwant Mann, Partap Singh Bajwa over illegal drug trade

9
Punjab

Punjab leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar back in Congress after quitting BJP

10
India

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israel-Hams conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Heavy overnight Israeli bombardment in parts of Gaza | Egypt...

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

Every pending case represents a soul in limbo, waiting for c...

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 248...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Strontium isotope analysis adds new chapter to history

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences in Chandigarh

Sunday car bazaar in Mani Majra no weekly affair

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'

Swiss woman murdered in west Delhi, accused arrested

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Delhi excise policy case accused alleges third-degree torture, High Court seeks ED's stand on his arrest

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

Patiala: Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, count rises to 593

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala