Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse from 'first Holi with Mrs' Kiara Advani, fan gets butterflies

ANI
Mumbai, March 7
Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday, shared a glimpse from his first holi celebration with his wife Kiara Advani post-marriage.
Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a selfie which he captioned, "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli."
The picture featured the newly married couple posing for a mushy selfie.
Sidharth and Kiara could be seen twinning in white shirts covered with bright colours. The duo accessorized their look with shades.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the 'Jabariya Jodi' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Finally giving us butterflies again," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Malhotra jii full romantic haaann." "Cuttest Couple ko Holi Mubarak," a fan wrote.
"Happy Holi gorgeous couple," a fan commented.
Earlier today, Kiara dropped a string of pictures from her Haldi ceremony and captioned it, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours." Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.
The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha' and 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. Sidharth is set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force.
