 Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse from 'first Holi with Mrs' Kiara Advani, fan gets butterflies : The Tribune India

Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse from 'first Holi with Mrs' Kiara Advani, fan gets butterflies

Sidharth Malhotra takes to Instagram to wish fans

Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse from 'first Holi with Mrs' Kiara Advani, fan gets butterflies

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate their first Holi as a married couple. Instagram/sidmalhotra



ANI

Mumbai, March 7

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday, shared a glimpse from his first holi celebration with his wife Kiara Advani post-marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a selfie which he captioned, "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli." 

The picture featured the newly married couple posing for a mushy selfie.

Sidharth and Kiara could be seen twinning in white shirts covered with bright colours. The duo accessorized their look with shades.

Check it out:

Soon after the 'Jabariya Jodi' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Finally giving us butterflies again," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Malhotra jii full romantic haaann." "Cuttest Couple ko Holi Mubarak," a fan wrote.

"Happy Holi gorgeous couple," a fan commented.

Earlier today, Kiara dropped a string of pictures from her Haldi ceremony and captioned it, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours." Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha' and 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. Sidharth is set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force.

#holi #kiara advani #Sidharth Malhtora

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

2
Haryana

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion bid

3
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

5
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

6
Himachal

Himachal Cabinet okays excise policy; state to get new category of liquor

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

8
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

9
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

10
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

Don't Miss

View All
No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Top News

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises'

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Bharadwaj has been an MLA of AAP since 2013 and currently vi...

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches' dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

‘Tell him not to drive’, Delhi Police's witty response to Zomato’s tweet about a customer asking it to deliver 'bhang ki goli'

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Satinder Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated as cops to dupe unemployed youth

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products