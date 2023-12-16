Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Indian Police Force' teaser is 'goosebumps stuff', say fans

ANI

Mumbai, December 16

The wait is finally over! The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra's debut web series 'Indian Police Force' has been unveiled.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode action-packed series revolves around Indian cops.

As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are also in the lead roles in 'Indian Police Force'.

Speaking of the teaser, it moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. Against this backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase of Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek and the masterminds behind the bomb blasts as they march into the chaos to save the city from the threats, embodying fierce patriotism.

Rohit Shetty, known for using a lot of cars in his films, did not forget to add his signature style to 'Indian Police Force' as well.

The teaser shows vehicles that go flying, and get blown up.

The intriguing teaser has impressed the audience.

Reacting to it, a social media user wrote, "Wow...goosebumps agaye." "Can't wait to watch it," another one commented.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, "Excited to bring to you my first action packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro #RohitShetty."

Check out the teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Excited about the show, Rohit Shetty earlier said, "Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez have built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide."

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

