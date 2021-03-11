Sidharth Malhotra talks about a day without sunshine amid breakup rumours with Kiara Advani

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 24

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in the news for their breakup rumours. The two actors who worked together in Shershaah received a lot of praise for their chemistry. Now, amid the breakup rumours, the two took to their social media handles to shares cryptic posts.

While Sidharth shared a picture of himself from his trip to Turkey and wrote, “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin.” Kiara, on the other hand, posted a happy photo of herself and captioned it, “Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love.”

Take a look at their posts:

Here's Kiara's post:

SIdharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are said to have fallen in love on the sets of Shershaah, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Often spotted together on dinner dates and romantic getaways, it was being said Sidharth and Kiara were in a steady relationship and end up getting hitched. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth talked about his equation with Kiara and the one thing he would like to change about their equation. He revealed, "What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I'm a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it's a very harsh word to use...I would not like to change anything, she's a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is...that she doesn't have a love story with me."

Work wise, Sidharth Malhotra has three films-Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God, scheduled for release this year. Kiara Advani also has a packed schedule with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.

