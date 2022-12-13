Sidharth Malhotra's spy thriller 'Mission Majnu' heading to Netflix

Mumbai, December 13
Espionage thriller "Mission Majnu" will be released directly on Netflix on January 20, 2023, the streamer announced on Tuesday.
Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in June.
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set film features Malhotra as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil.
Malhotra, whose last release was the comedy "Thank God", said he is looking forward to the release of "Mission Majnu".
"I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.
"With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world," the actor said in a statement.
Inspired by true events, the upcoming movie is produced by RSVP and GBA. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.
The actor shared the news on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said his production banner is proud to present the film through the OTT platform.
"Mission Majnu is the story of India's growing prowess and place in the global standing of nations as a superpower , both as the fastest growing nation in the world and the biggest democracy - and stories like these show how we laid the cornerstone for our standing. It's a story best suited for the audiences on Netflix with their global reach," the producer said.
"Our journey with Mission Majnu has been an exhilarating one. This is a compelling story of the men who serve our nation across borders. Even though they don't wear the coveted uniform, their fortitude and sacrifice make for a powerful story. Our endeavor is to create stories that stay with the audiences for a long time," added producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta of GBA.
According to Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix, "Mission Majnu" is a story of valour and courage based on one of India's most important missions.
"We are very excited to present this espionage action thriller with the remarkable Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful performance as a RAW agent and the very talented Rashmika Mandanna, making their streaming debut on Netflix," Shergill further said.
"Mission Majnu" is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.
