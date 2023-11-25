Sidhu Moosewala gets a heartfelt tribute on ‘MTV Hustle 3'

IANS

Mumbai, November 25

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala got a heartfelt tribute on the show ‘MTV Hustle 3' and rapper Badshah said if he were alive today, he would have been extremely appreciative of this gesture, just as each one of us are.

Rappers have constantly looked up to Moosewala for inspiration and in the upcoming episode, Bob B. Randhawa from Ikka Gangstars is set pay tribute to the late Sidhu Moosewala.

Through the rendition, ‘Ready to Die', Bob B reflects the profound impact Sidhu Moosewala had on the desi hip-hop community and has been a driving force in popularising hip-hop in native languages.

Through the performance, Bob B expresses what he felt about Sidhu Moosewala, connecting directly to what everyone in the industry feels about him.

The lines from his song: “Moosey vargey nit nimdey, yaaro ankhi putt daler, onu patta che goli vajjni, tanvi na rukiyaa sher”(People like Sidhu aren't born every day, Sidhu does not fear bullets) makes everyone emotional talking about what Moosewala meant to the country, a pioneer of desi hip-hop who has inspired many.

‘MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT' airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

