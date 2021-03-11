Sidhu Moosewala: Ranveer Singh calls him immortal, Varun Dhawan says your words and music will live on

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

Sidhu Moosewala’s death has left everyone shocked. Messages of condolences are pouring in from all corners. Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan took their social media handles to express condolences on the tragic death of Punjabi singer-actor Sidhu Moosewala.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Sidhu Moosewala on the Instagram Stories and wrote ‘immortal’. In a separate post with the same photo, he said, “Dil da ni mada…..,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Here's Ranveer Singh's Instagram post:

Varun Dahwan too shared a photo of the singer and wrote, “RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this.”

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening.