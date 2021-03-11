Sidhu Moosewala's death: Ammy Virk postpones Sher Bagga release

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has decided to postpone the release of his upcoming film Sher Bagga, which was due to release on June 10. Just like everyone in the industry and fans world over, Ammy and his team are still mourning the loss of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. The brutal murder of Moosewala has left everyone shocked.

Ammy, who earlier expressed his condolences for Sidhu Moosewala on his social media, shared a joyful selfie from the past where he and late singer Moosewala are smiling for the camera. With Sidhu and Ammy in the front seats, they are accompanied by other friends who can be seen posing from the rear back seat.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ammy shared, “As team Sherbagga, we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theatres on June 10th to celebrate cinema. But due to extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon.)”

Sher Bagga also stars Sonam Bajwa and is a film based on having a child out of wedlock.

Some days back, Ammy Shared a picture of Sidhu Moosewala on Instagram and wrote, “Waheguru Parwaaar nu bal bakshan sache patshah."

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. A huge crowd fans witnessed his last rites and his ‘bhog’ ceremony is on June 8.

