Sidhu Moosewala death date and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride', fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

In less than 24 hours after Sidhu Moosewala's security was curtailed by the Punjab government, popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician--with a huge fan base running into millions--was on Sunday shot dead near his village in Mansa district.

Few hours after the 28-year-old killing, a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder. The name of Lawrence Bishnoi has also come to the fore in the killing.

However, fans find an uncanny coincidence between Moosewala's death and his songs 295 and The Last Ride. They coud not help, but notice that the image for the promotional material of The Last Ride had a crime scene from Tupac's assassination.

The Last Ride was unveiled on May 15, just two weeks before he was shot dead in Jawaharke village.

One of his last song was " the Last Ride"💔#sidhumoosewala 💔 pic.twitter.com/2FpYQUxaHE — Mubeen (@Mubeen66361115) May 29, 2022

The fact that Sidhu Moose Wala's last song was named "THE LAST RIDE" and "295" which is today's date and his cover is so similar to his death is all so damn crazyyyyy man fr pic.twitter.com/trEcTdSy4q — yumna🌻 (@mujjycryarahahy) May 29, 2022

One user tweeted, "Crazy how life works sometimes. Moosewala had just dropped "The Last Ride". The image featured on it is the crime scene from Tupac's assassination. Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car.

Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car. pic.twitter.com/3tBv47B3tv — Crypto Singh (@CryptoMisl) May 29, 2022

The singer had contested the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2021. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His killing has sent shockwaves across the nation.

