Sidhu Moosewala death date and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride', fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Chandigarh, May 30
In less than 24 hours after Sidhu Moosewala's security was curtailed by the Punjab government, popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician--with a huge fan base running into millions--was on Sunday shot dead near his village in Mansa district.
Few hours after the 28-year-old killing, a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder. The name of Lawrence Bishnoi has also come to the fore in the killing.
However, fans find an uncanny coincidence between Moosewala's death and his songs 295 and The Last Ride. They coud not help, but notice that the image for the promotional material of The Last Ride had a crime scene from Tupac's assassination.
The Last Ride was unveiled on May 15, just two weeks before he was shot dead in Jawaharke village.
What a Coincidence !— Mubeen (@Mubeen66361115) May 29, 2022
Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5
One of his last song was " the Last Ride"💔#sidhumoosewala 💔 pic.twitter.com/2FpYQUxaHE
The fact that Sidhu Moose Wala's last song was named "THE LAST RIDE" and "295" which is today's date and his cover is so similar to his death is all so damn crazyyyyy man fr pic.twitter.com/trEcTdSy4q— yumna🌻 (@mujjycryarahahy) May 29, 2022
Aaj Ka Date bhi 29/5 Or Song bhi tha 295 can't believe this— Anas Abbasi - अनस अब्बासी - أنس عباسي🇮🇳 (@AnasAbbasioffi1) May 29, 2022
RIP LEGEND 💔#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/eTWZvdAja1
295 Forever pic.twitter.com/yn8WDpo6kG— Ahmad (@mahmmadd_) May 29, 2022
#SidhuMoosewala— Arpan Edy (@Arpan10874220) May 29, 2022
his song : 295
He died on 29/5
RIP legend 💐🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/POxLdZ2xmv
One user tweeted, "Crazy how life works sometimes. Moosewala had just dropped "The Last Ride". The image featured on it is the crime scene from Tupac's assassination. Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car.
Crazy how life works sometimes— Crypto Singh (@CryptoMisl) May 29, 2022
Moosewala had just dropped "The Last Ride"
The image featured on it is the crime scene from Tupac's assassination
Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car. pic.twitter.com/3tBv47B3tv
The singer had contested the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2021. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.
His killing has sent shockwaves across the nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned
Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP
Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...
Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report
But Punjab DGP defends it