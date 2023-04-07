Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

Chandigarh, April 7
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song ‘Mera Na’ has been released on his official YouTube handle on Friday. The song has created quite a stir as it has surpassed 3.9 million views within 3 hours of its release.
Moosewala’s fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the song since a post in this regard was shared by deceased singer’s official Instagram handle 4 days ago.
View this post on Instagram
The song is in collaboration with Burna Boy laced by the music of Steel Banglez.
‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released after his death. The singer’s first song, SYL, was released in June 2022 which chronicles Punjab’s water sharing treaty with Haryana. The song was banned after 2 days of release, however, it garnered over 2.7 crore views on YouTube till it was there on the platform.
Moosewala’s second song ‘Vaar’was about life of Punjab’s greatest warrior Hari Singh Nalwa, who was commander-in-chief of theSikh Khalsa Fauj, the army of theSikh Empire.
