Sidhu Moosewala’s new song Mera Na, releasing today, is creating quite a buzz among his fans

Sidhu Moosewala’s music is still popular. After his untimely death, two of his songs, Vaar and SYL, were released last year and became a rage. Both tracks showcased Moosewala’s unique style and lyrical talent. Now, his fans eagerly await the release of another song, Mera Na, which is a collaboration with Burna Boy, the UK-based Grammy-winning rapper.
Moosewala craze is still on. As soon as his father shared the poster of Mera Na on social media, it generated quite a buzz among his fans. The song is releasing today on his official YouTube channel.
The upcoming track is produced by Steel Banglez, a British music producer. He shared an emotional post, “I remember when we first recorded this song at my studio you told me I would never forget it. At that time I didn’t understand what you meant by that, but now I and the whole world will know. I and your brother, the African giant @Burnaboygram, made this our priority to get Mera Na out worldwide. I feel so blessed and honoured to have two of the biggest icons in the world on one record together.” The rapper of the song, Burna Boy, shared a story on social media, “Legends live forever.” The director of photography, Shoeb Siddiqui, said, “I had earlier worked with Sidhu Moosewala for a song called Satisfy. This time it was a completely different experience to shoot without him.”
— Sakshi Sharma & Sachin Sood
