Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 1

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account has been awarded diamond play button after the handle surpassed 1 crore subscribers.

Sidhu has become the first Punjabi singer to accomplish the feat.

Late singer’s parents— Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur— collected the prestigious accolade on his behalf.

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account currently has around 17 million subscribers. His channel has highest number of subscribers in Punjabi industry.

Sidhu, who created a niche for himself with his unique rapping style, was known for hit tracks like ‘295’, ‘So High’, 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others.

Sidhu was shot dead in broad daylight by assailants on May 29 in his Thar.

#sidhu moosewala #YouTube