The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) has awarded Ranveer Singh with the Most Loved Hindi Actor In South India trophy. While receiving the honour, Ranveer said, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to do this, just to be an artiste. I get to do what I love to do for a living. It’s because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all. First of all and most of all you know what I love about our country the most is the diversity that we have in our culture. We are the most diverse country in the world. Every state has such richness and vibrancy in its culture and we as a people must and must celebrate that.” He added, “There used to be a time when language was a barrier but how wonderful it is that we don’t live in such a time anymore. Like Bong Joon-ho said on the Oscar stage, I’m so glad and grateful that we are now in a time where people are rising above that one-inch thing called subtitles to be accepting of these most wonderful and amazing stories from in different languages and different cultures.” Ranveer says the South Indian film fraternity and the mesmerising talent that it has to offer inspires him. He said, “You have captured the imagination of the entire nation.”

#ranveer singh